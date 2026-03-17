Police Investigate Suspected Double Suicide in Himachal Pradesh Forest

Police in Himachal Pradesh are investigating a suspected double suicide after the bodies of a man and woman were discovered in a forest near Parwanoo, prompting a full investigation into the tragic incident.
Key Points
- A man and a woman were found dead in a suspected double suicide near Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh.
- The deceased have been identified as Yashika Lama, a Nepalese national, and Karan, a resident of Padgyani village.
- Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths, including evidence found at the scene.
- The man was found hanging from a tree, while the woman was found lying on the ground.
In a suspected case of double suicide, a man and a woman were found dead in a forest area near Parwanoo in Solan district, Himachal Pradesh Police said on Tuesday.
The deceased have been identified as Yashika Lama (20), a Nepalese national who lived in Deonghat in Solan, and Karan (22), a resident of Padgyani village in the same district.
Late on Monday evening, a local informed the police that he saw two bodies in the forest area while visiting a nearby temple. While the man was found hanging from a tree, the woman was found lying on the ground.
A police team reached the spot, took possession of the bodies, and also found some crucial evidence from the scene, officials said.
Investigation Underway
Solan SP Tirumalaraju S D Verma confirmed the deaths and said police have launched a probe into the incident.