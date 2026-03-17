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Home  » News » Police Investigate Suspected Double Suicide in Himachal Pradesh Forest

Police Investigate Suspected Double Suicide in Himachal Pradesh Forest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 17, 2026 12:31 IST

Police in Himachal Pradesh are investigating a suspected double suicide after the bodies of a man and woman were discovered in a forest near Parwanoo, prompting a full investigation into the tragic incident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man and a woman were found dead in a suspected double suicide near Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh.
  • The deceased have been identified as Yashika Lama, a Nepalese national, and Karan, a resident of Padgyani village.
  • Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths, including evidence found at the scene.
  • The man was found hanging from a tree, while the woman was found lying on the ground.

In a suspected case of double suicide, a man and a woman were found dead in a forest area near Parwanoo in Solan district, Himachal Pradesh Police said on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Yashika Lama (20), a Nepalese national who lived in Deonghat in Solan, and Karan (22), a resident of Padgyani village in the same district.

 

Late on Monday evening, a local informed the police that he saw two bodies in the forest area while visiting a nearby temple. While the man was found hanging from a tree, the woman was found lying on the ground.

A police team reached the spot, took possession of the bodies, and also found some crucial evidence from the scene, officials said.

Investigation Underway

Solan SP Tirumalaraju S D Verma confirmed the deaths and said police have launched a probe into the incident.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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