Police Investigate Suspected Double Suicide in Himachal Pradesh Forest

Police in Himachal Pradesh are investigating a suspected double suicide after the bodies of a man and woman were discovered in a forest near Parwanoo, prompting a full investigation into the tragic incident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man and a woman were found dead in a suspected double suicide near Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh.

The deceased have been identified as Yashika Lama, a Nepalese national, and Karan, a resident of Padgyani village.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths, including evidence found at the scene.

The man was found hanging from a tree, while the woman was found lying on the ground.

In a suspected case of double suicide, a man and a woman were found dead in a forest area near Parwanoo in Solan district, Himachal Pradesh Police said on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Yashika Lama (20), a Nepalese national who lived in Deonghat in Solan, and Karan (22), a resident of Padgyani village in the same district.

Late on Monday evening, a local informed the police that he saw two bodies in the forest area while visiting a nearby temple. While the man was found hanging from a tree, the woman was found lying on the ground.

A police team reached the spot, took possession of the bodies, and also found some crucial evidence from the scene, officials said.

Investigation Underway

Solan SP Tirumalaraju S D Verma confirmed the deaths and said police have launched a probe into the incident.