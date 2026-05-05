Man And Minor Girl Found Hanged In Hardoi Field

A man and a minor girl, reportedly cousins, were found dead in a sugarcane field in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, leading police to investigate a possible suicide.

Key Points Bodies of a man and a minor girl found hanging in a Hardoi sugarcane field.

The deceased are believed to be cousins, and had been missing since Monday evening.

Police are investigating the incident as a potential suicide case.

A forensic team has collected evidence from the scene for further analysis.

Authorities await post-mortem and forensic reports to determine the cause of death.

The bodies of a man and a minor girl, said to be cousins, were found hanging from a neem tree in a sugarcane field in the Shahabad Kotwali area of Hardoi district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Investigation Launched into Hardoi Deaths

The man was identified as 25-year-old Ravi Kushwaha, while the girl is said to be 16 years old.

Family members said both had been missing since around 6 pm on Monday. A missing report was lodged at the police station by the girl's uncle, following which a search operation was underway.

On Tuesday morning, around 6 am, some villagers who had gone towards the field spotted the bodies hanging from a neem tree and informed the police.

Police Examine Scene of Apparent Suicide

A police team then reached the spot, took the bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem examination.

A forensic team also visited the scene and collected evidence.

Authorities Await Forensic Reports

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said prima facie, the case appears to be one of suicide, though all angles are being probed.

He further said that action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and forensic findings.