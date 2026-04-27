UP Farmer Couple End Lives Due To Debt, Family Dispute

A farmer couple in Uttar Pradesh tragically ended their lives due to mounting debt and a family dispute over land, highlighting the struggles faced by farmers in the region.

Key Points Farmer couple in Mainpuri, UP, allegedly commit suicide due to debt and family dispute.

The couple had a crop loan of Rs 60,000 that increased to Rs 2.82 lakh due to interest.

A family dispute arose over selling remaining land to repay the loan.

The younger son wanted to sell the land, while the elder son and deceased were against it.

A farmer couple allegedly died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance near Adurpur village here, with an initial probe finding that mounting debt and family dispute over land drove them to take the extreme step, police said on Monday.

Santosh Kumar, 66, and his wife Radha Devi, 60, were found unconscious about two km from Adurpur by locals on Saturday evening, they said.

Debt Burden and Financial Strain

"The couple was taken to a hospital by their family members and villagers, where doctors declared them brought dead. A poisonous substance was also recovered from the spot," Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhishek Tewari said.

Kumar had earlier sold two bighas of land (approximately 54,000 sq ft) to meet the needs of their younger son, Dileep Kumar, 32, who is serving in the army, Inspector Anirudra Pratap Singh of Barnahal police station said.

Family Conflict Over Land Sale

He had also taken a crop loan of Rs 60,000, which he could not repay due to heavy losses in potato cultivation. With interest, the outstanding amount had risen to about Rs 2.82 lakh, he said.

District Magistrate Dr Indramani Tripathi said there was a family dispute over the sale of their remaining land to repay the loan.

"The younger son, Dileep, was pressing for the sale to clear the dues, while the elder son, Pradeep, and the deceased were not in favour. This appears to have been a source of conflict within the family," he said.

An FIR has not yet been lodged, police said.