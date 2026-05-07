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Home  » News » Mamata's revenge for Bhabanipur defeat: Suvendu aide's mother on his killing

Mamata's revenge for Bhabanipur defeat: Suvendu aide's mother on his killing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 07, 2026 12:21 IST

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A grieving mother is demanding justice and life imprisonment for the murderers of her son, alleging the killing was politically motivated following recent election results.

Suvendu Adhikari PA murdered

IMAGE: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's PA Chandranath's body is being taken for post-mortem at Barasat Hospital. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Chandranath Rath's mother demands life imprisonment for her son's killers.
  • The mother alleges the murder was revenge for Mamata Banerjee's defeat against Suvendu Adhikari.
  • Rath was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Madhyamgram.
  • The mother claims her son was targeted due to his responsibility in the Nandigram and Bhabanipur elections.

Stunned by the loss of her son barely 48 hours after the assembly poll results, Chandranath Rath's mother on Thursday demanded a life term for the culprits and claimed the killing was a result of Mamata Banerjee's defeat against Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur.

Allegations of Political Revenge in Murder Case

Adhikari's executive assistant was shot dead by bike-borne assailants who intercepted Rath's vehicle near Doltala in Madhyamgram around 10.30 pm on Wednesday, forced it to stop and opened fire at point-blank range before fleeing.

 

"As a mother, I cannot seek death for anyone. But I will demand life imprisonment for the culprits," she told TV channels.

The grieving mother claimed the killing was a 'revenge for Mamata Banerjee's defeat in Bhabanipur'.

Pointed to statements made by TMC leaders during the poll campaign to claim that while Adhikari was appealing for peaceful voting, the TMC was publicly declaring that after the May 4 results, "no leader from Delhi would be able to save BJP workers".

"They proved it right," she alleged.

Son Held Key Election Responsibilities

She said her son was given special responsibility for the Nandigram and Bhabanipur elections.

"I would not have been in so much pain had he died in an accident. He was responsible for the Nandigram and Bhabanipur elections, and that is why he was targeted," Rath's mother alleged in front of local TV channels.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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