Woman Arrested for Drugging Family and Stealing Cash

A caretaker in Delhi has been arrested for drugging a family with sleeping pills and stealing their cash, highlighting the dangers of hiring unverified domestic help and the importance of vigilance.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

A woman has been arrested for allegedly drugging members of a family in outer Delhi by mixing crushed sleeping pills in their food and decamping with cash on the same day she joined them as a caretaker, police said.

The incident came to light on February 26 when a PCR call was received regarding a theft of Rs 30,000 to 40,000 at a residence in Paschim Vihar, they said.

According to police, the family had hired the woman through an agency in Nihal Vihar to take care of a 59-year-old ailing family member. The accused joined duty the same day and participated in household chores.

"She prepared and served lunch to the family members. After consuming the food, all of them fell unconscious under suspicious circumstances," a senior police officer said.

Sensing foul play, the family alerted the police. A mobile forensic science laboratory (FSL) team was called to inspect the spot and food samples were seized for examination. The victims were shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

An FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered on February 27, and investigation was taken up.

Arrest and Investigation

Through technical surveillance, the accused was tracked to Bareilly. A police team conducted a raid there on February 27 and apprehended her.

During interrogation, the woman allegedly confessed that she had taken six sleeping pills from a previous workplace in Noida, where an elderly woman under her care consumed such medication. She crushed the pills and mixed them in the food with the intention of committing theft, police said.

However, a minor girl in the family did not eat the food, and the elderly woman reportedly grew suspicious and did not allow the accused to access an almirah, limiting the theft.

At her instance, Rs 20,000 in cash was recovered and seized as case property. Further investigation is underway, police added.