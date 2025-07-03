HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Delhi: Domestic help arrested for woman, son's murder

Delhi: Domestic help arrested for woman, son's murder

July 03, 2025 14:10 IST

A woman and her teenage son were killed allegedly by their domestic help at their home in the Lajpat Nagar area of southeast Delhi, police officials said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Reuters

They said the accused, Mukesh (24), was nabbed by Uttar Pradesh police from a train while he was trying to flee.

The matter came to light when a PCR call was received from Kuldeep Sewani, a resident of Lajpat Nagar I, at 9.43 pm on Wednesday. He said that his wife Ruchika (42) and 14-year-old son were not responding to calls and that there were bloodstains on the staircase of their house, the police said.

 

"A PCR van and a team were immediately rushed to the spot where the caller, Kuldeep, informed police about the bloodstains and the unresponsive state of his family. The gate of the house was forcibly opened," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said in a statement.

The bodies of Ruchika and her son were found inside. While the woman's body was found in the bedroom, her son's was found in the bathroom, he said.

Kuldeep and his wife ran a garment shop in the Lajpat Nagar market and their son was a class 10 student, according to the statement.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the family's domestic help Mukesh, a native of Hajipur in Bihar, had been missing since the incident. He also worked at the garment shop and as a driver for the family, the DCP said.

He was later arrested by the  Uttar Pradesh police from the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction while he was fleeing in a train, Tiwari said.

The police said the motive behind the double murder is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway.

