Servant Nabbed in Jammu for Stealing from Elderly Delhi Resident

A 23-year-old domestic help has been apprehended in Jammu for allegedly stealing Rs 3.5 lakh from a senior citizen's residence in Delhi, highlighting the importance of background checks and security measures.

Key Points A 23-year-old domestic help was arrested in Jammu for allegedly stealing Rs 3.5 lakh from a senior citizen's home in Delhi.

The accused, Tilakram, confessed to the theft and admitted to using the stolen money for personal expenses and a lavish lifestyle.

Police recovered Rs 1.17 lakh in cash and froze Rs 1.04 lakh deposited in the accused's bank account.

The arrest was made after police tracked the accused to Jammu, where he was apprehended in a crowded market area.

A 23-year-old domestic help has been arrested from Jammu for allegedly stealing Rs 3.5 lakh from the house of a senior citizen in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area, an official said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Tilakram, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, he said.

According to the police, the complainant, Arti Jaiswal (66), a resident of Tagore Park, reported that Rs 3.5 lakh had been stolen from her house on March 14 during the evening hours.

"She alleged that her servant, Tilakram, fled soon after committing the theft without informing anyone. Based on the complaint, a case was registered, and an investigation was launched," the officer said.

A team was formed, and during the investigation, police analysed CCTV footage from the area and conducted multiple raids to trace the accused.

Arrest and Confession

"After tracking his movements, the team zeroed in on his location in Jammu. Tilakram was spotted in a crowded market area of Jammu city while purchasing liquor. A trap was laid, and he was apprehended on March 19," the officer added.

During interrogation, Tilakram confessed to stealing the cash from his employer's residence. He told police that he fled to Jammu, where some of his acquaintances were working at roadside eateries. He committed the crime to earn easy money and to maintain a lavish lifestyle, police said.

Recovery and Investigation

Police said the accused spent a portion of the stolen money on personal expenses, including liquor and other activities. He also deposited around Rs 1.04 lakh in his bank account, while keeping the remaining amount with him.

Following his arrest, police recovered Rs 1.17 lakh in cash from his possession. Additionally, Rs 1.04 lakh deposited in his bank account has been traced and frozen. The accused has no prior criminal record. Further investigation is underway.