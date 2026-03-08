Engineer in Odisha Nabbed for Alleged Corruption

An Odisha government engineer has been arrested after an anti-corruption investigation revealed he allegedly possessed assets far exceeding his known income, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in the region.

Key Points Odisha Vigilance arrested Pramod Kumar Ray, an assistant executive engineer, for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets.

Raids on Ray's properties revealed a four-storey building, a double-storey building, land plots, cash, and vehicles.

Bank and insurance deposits worth Rs 39.21 lakh and household articles worth Rs 13 lakh were also discovered.

Ray's disproportionate assets were found to be 129% in excess of his known income sources, leading to his arrest.

The Odisha Vigilance on Sunday arrested a government engineer for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, officials said.

Pramod Kumar Ray, assistant executive engineer (AEE) in the Derabish irrigation sub-division under Kendrapara irrigation division, was apprehended a day after disproportionate assets were found in his possession, the Vigilance officials said.

Details of Seized Assets

During raids, the Vigilance sleuths found a palatial four-storey building near Bhubaneswar, a double-storey building, two plots of land, Rs 4.48 lakh in cash, and four two-wheelers, they said.

Also, bank and insurance deposits worth Rs 39.21 lakh and household articles worth around Rs 13 lakh were found in his possession.

Ray was found in possession of disproportionate assets that were 129 per cent in excess of his known sources of income.

The Anti-corruption Department registered a case against Ray and his wife under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 and arrested the engineer.