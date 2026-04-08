Odisha Vigilance Uncovers Assets Linked to Irrigation Engineer

An Odisha irrigation engineer is under investigation after the Vigilance Department discovered a farmhouse, palatial building, high-value plots, and significant cash deposits during raids.

Key Points Odisha Vigilance Department conducted raids on an irrigation engineer, uncovering significant assets.

Assets discovered include a farmhouse, a triple-storeyed building, and multiple high-value plots in Bhubaneswar and Dhenkanal.

Officials seized over Rs 6.23 lakh in cash, deposits exceeding Rs 60 lakh, and gold ornaments.

Flight tickets worth Rs 13.47 lakh and two four-wheelers were also seized during the raids.

The total value of the assets is expected to increase as the search operation continues.

The Odisha Vigilance Department on Wednesday unearthed multiple assets, including a farmhouse, a palatial building, high-value plots, and bank deposits exceeding Rs 60 lakh, during raids on a senior irrigation department engineer, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, vigilance sleuths conducted simultaneous searches at six locations linked to the engineer of the Central Irrigation Circle, they said.

Details of Assets Discovered

During the operation, officials detected a triple-storeyed palatial building in Bhubaneswar and a farmhouse with a double-storeyed structure in Dhenkanal. They also identified five high-value plots in Bhubaneswar and Dhenkanal, officials said.

The raids further led to the seizure of Rs 6.23 lakh in cash, deposits worth over Rs 60 lakh, gold ornaments, flight tickets valued at Rs 13.47 lakh, and two four-wheelers, they said.

The total value of assets is likely to increase as the search operation is still underway, they added.

The operation involved a large team comprising one Additional SP, 11 DSP-rank officers, nine inspectors, eight ASIs, and other supporting staff, officials said.