Rajasthan Engineer Nabbed with ₹3.7 Lakh Unaccounted Cash

An assistant engineer in Rajasthan is under investigation after being caught with ₹3.70 lakh in unaccounted cash, raising concerns about corruption within municipal bodies.

Key Points Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau seized ₹3.70 lakh in unaccounted cash from an assistant engineer during a surprise check.

The engineer, Mahendra Singh, was intercepted near Hindaun City in Karauli district while allegedly travelling with the illegal cash.

Singh failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the source of the cash, leading to its seizure and a formal investigation.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau is conducting a detailed investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau during a surprise check on Saturday seized unaccounted cash of Rs 3.70 lakh from an assistant engineer of a municipal body in Karauli district, official said.

The accused, Mahendra Singh, posted as an assistant engineer at the Anta municipality in Baran district, was intercepted during a checking operation near Hindaun City in Karauli.

DG ACB Govind Gupta said that the action was carried out followings specific inputs that the official had allegedly accumulated a large amount of illegal cash and was travelling towards his hometown.

Acting on the input, a team conducted the operation.and recovered Rs 3.70 lakh from him. Singh failed to provide a satisfactory explanation or supporting documents regarding the source of the cash, following which the amount was seized.

Investigation Underway

The ACB said questioning of the accused is underway, and a detailed investigation will be carried out under the Prevention of Corruption Act.