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Home  » News » Rajasthan Engineer Nabbed with ₹3.7 Lakh Unaccounted Cash

Rajasthan Engineer Nabbed with ₹3.7 Lakh Unaccounted Cash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 11, 2026 15:17 IST

An assistant engineer in Rajasthan is under investigation after being caught with ₹3.70 lakh in unaccounted cash, raising concerns about corruption within municipal bodies.

Key Points

  • Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau seized ₹3.70 lakh in unaccounted cash from an assistant engineer during a surprise check.
  • The engineer, Mahendra Singh, was intercepted near Hindaun City in Karauli district while allegedly travelling with the illegal cash.
  • Singh failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the source of the cash, leading to its seizure and a formal investigation.
  • The Anti-Corruption Bureau is conducting a detailed investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau during a surprise check on Saturday seized unaccounted cash of Rs 3.70 lakh from an assistant engineer of a municipal body in Karauli district, official said.

The accused, Mahendra Singh, posted as an assistant engineer at the Anta municipality in Baran district, was intercepted during a checking operation near Hindaun City in Karauli.

 

DG ACB Govind Gupta said that the action was carried out followings specific inputs that the official had allegedly accumulated a large amount of illegal cash and was travelling towards his hometown.

Acting on the input, a team conducted the operation.and recovered Rs 3.70 lakh from him. Singh failed to provide a satisfactory explanation or supporting documents regarding the source of the cash, following which the amount was seized.

Investigation Underway

The ACB said questioning of the accused is underway, and a detailed investigation will be carried out under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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