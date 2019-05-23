'It wasn't an election but Modi tsunami'

Riding on a massive Modi wave sweeping through most parts of India, the Bharatiya Janata Party was set to return to power.
Leaders from all political parties congratulated the saffron party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Here are some of the reactions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- Many Congratulations for securing such a big victory for the BJP. I am thankful to the people,
Sushma Swaraj, senior BJP leader and external affairs minister
In democracy, mandate of the people is considered to be very powerful. We respect the mandate of India and congratulate the BJP for its victory. We offer Prime Minister Narendra Modi best wishes for his future tenure. We hope he would do good work in his future tenure
Saurabh Bharwaj, Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson
So the exit polls were correct. All that’s left is to congratulate the BJP & NDA for a stellar performance. Credit where credit is due PM Modi Sahib & Mr Amit Shah put together a winning alliance & a very professional campaign. Bring on the next five years.
Omar Abdullah, National Conference vice-president
This historic victory in the General Elections is the outcome of Modiji's visionary leadership, Amit Shahji's dynamism and the hard work of millions of BJP karyakartas on the ground
Rajnath Singh, senior BJP leader and home minister
Once again people have reposed their confidence in BJP and Modi in a big way. The trends indicate unambiguously that grammar of politics is under transformation
Vinay Sahasrabudhe, BJP vice president
It was not an election but Modi tsunami. I heartily congratulate Narendra Modi
Ram Vilas Paswan, Lok Janshakti Party chief
It's nothing short of a landslide, a political tsunami sweeping entire country, east or west, BJP is the best, is a reality. North to south people have voted for a clear, unambiguous choice... country must progress further under the leadership of Narendra Modi
Suresh Prabhu, senior BJP leader and Union minister