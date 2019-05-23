'It wasn't an election but Modi tsunami'

May 23, 2019 13:47 IST

Riding on a massive Modi wave sweeping through most parts of India, the Bharatiya Janata Party was set to return to power.

Leaders from all political parties congratulated the saffron party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Here are some of the reactions.

IMAGE: A BJP supporter wears Modi mask and shows victory sign in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- Many Congratulations for securing such a big victory for the BJP. I am thankful to the people,

Sushma Swaraj, senior BJP leader and external affairs minister

In democracy, mandate of the people is considered to be very powerful. We respect the mandate of India and congratulate the BJP for its victory. We offer Prime Minister Narendra Modi best wishes for his future tenure. We hope he would do good work in his future tenure

Saurabh Bharwaj, Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson

So the exit polls were correct. All that’s left is to congratulate the BJP & NDA for a stellar performance. Credit where credit is due PM Modi Sahib & Mr Amit Shah put together a winning alliance & a very professional campaign. Bring on the next five years.

Omar Abdullah, National Conference vice-president

This historic victory in the General Elections is the outcome of Modiji's visionary leadership, Amit Shahji's dynamism and the hard work of millions of BJP karyakartas on the ground

Rajnath Singh, senior BJP leader and home minister

Once again people have reposed their confidence in BJP and Modi in a big way. The trends indicate unambiguously that grammar of politics is under transformation

Vinay Sahasrabudhe, BJP vice president

It was not an election but Modi tsunami. I heartily congratulate Narendra Modi

Ram Vilas Paswan, Lok Janshakti Party chief

It's nothing short of a landslide, a political tsunami sweeping entire country, east or west, BJP is the best, is a reality. North to south people have voted for a clear, unambiguous choice... country must progress further under the leadership of Narendra Modi

Suresh Prabhu, senior BJP leader and Union minister