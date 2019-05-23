PM's mom greets supporters to chants of 'Har Har Modi'

May 23, 2019 12:39 IST

With trends showcasing Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance's comfortable victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi on Thursday greeted media outside her residence in Gujarat.

-- INDIA DECIDES

Dressed in a white saree, Heeraben Modi greeted media with folded hands. As per the latest figures, BJP on its own is leading across the country, and eyeing to beat its 2014 Lok Sabha election tally of 282.

Heeraben, also known as Hiraba, lives with her younger son Pankaj Modi. Flanked by a small group of people, she stood as supporters chanted cries of "Har Har Modi", "Jai Jai Modi" and "Vande Mataram".

The prime minister's mother had cast her vote on April 23. Minutes after doing so she said, "Modi sahab has done a lot for the country, he will do more."

Photographs: ANI Photos