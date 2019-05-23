News
VERDICT 2019: LEADS/RESULTS

May 23, 2019 07:40 IST

After a gruelling seven-phase election, the time for results is finally here.

The exit polls forecast another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with most of them projecting that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance will get more than 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha.

 

So, will it be a TsuNaMo, as TV channels have been quick to call it, or will the Opposition be able to buck the exit polls?

Here are the latest trends and results from the Lok Sabha elections.

-- MAPPED: Lok Sabha verdict 2019, constituency-wise

Out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, elections were held in 542 constituencies as the Election Commission had cancelled polls to the Vellore constituency on the grounds of excessive use of money power.

-- INDIA DECIDES

The Rediff News Bureau / Rediff.com
