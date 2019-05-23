News
Band, baajaa for Modi Sarkar 2.0!

Band, baajaa for Modi Sarkar 2.0!

May 23, 2019 11:58 IST

As counting of the ballot for 542 Lok Sabha seats for the world's largest democracy is underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party is surging ahead of all its rivals.

With early trends in favour of the BJP, party workers and supporters burst into celebrations at various party offices as well as its headquarters in New Delhi.

Workers distributed sweets, raised slogans and were seen dancing on the beats of drums at various places.

-- INDIA VOTES

BJP supporters celebrate after learning the initial election results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
 

BJP flags flew high in Ahmedabad as early trends show the party sweeping the national elections. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

With the trends showing a BJP sweep, celebrations broke out in the morning at the party headquarter in Mumbai's Nariman Point. Photograph:Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

A supporter holds a mask of Amit Shah, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Workers prepare sweets in bulk ahead of the election results. Photograph: PTI Photo
VERDICT 2019: LEADS/RESULTS

Who's leading and who's trailing

