Who's leading and who's trailing

May 23, 2019 11:28 IST

Counting's underway and the fate of the candidates is awaited.

As we wait for the results with bated breath, here's how your heavyweights are faring for now.

-- INDIA VOTES

-- LEADS/RESULTS: 2019 VERDICT

>> Amit Shah

The Bharatiya Janata Party president is faring really well from Gandhinagar -- a seat which was formerly held by party veteran L K Advani. Dr CJ Chavda of the Congress is trailing far behind -- the margin being of over 1 lakh votes.

>> Pragya Singh Thakur

The Malegaon terror accused is doing well from Bhopal even though she's pitted against Congress senior leader Digvijay Singh.

>> Urmila Matondkar

The actress-turned-politician standing from the Congress from the Mumbai North constituency isn't finding favour in the elections. She's trailing against BJP's Gopal Shetty by almost 40,000 votes.

>> Rahul Gandhi

The election gods are smiling on the Congress president, as of now. He's leading from both the constituencies that he's battling from -- Wayanad and Amethi. In Amethi, he's in the lead against BJP's Smriti Irani whereas in Wayanad, Rahul's in pole position by almost 1.3 lakh votes.

>> Mehbooba Mufti

The Peoples Democratic Party president is trailing as of now from the Anantnag constituency in Jammu-Kashmir. Congress's Ghulam Ahmad Mir is leading while National Conference's Hasnain Masoodi is in the second position, followed by Mufti.

>> Jyotiadityarao Scindia

The Congress leader isn't finding favour in his constituency of Guna in Madhya Pradesh. Scindia had won Guna in the last national elections by a margin of over 1 lakh votes. As of now, he's trailing to the BJP candidate by around 10,000 votes.

>> Kanhaiya Kumar

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president and Communist Party of India candidate Kanhaiya Kumar is trailing from Begusarai seat. Union Minister Giriraj Singh, the BJP candidate, from Begusarai seat is ahead by 59,987 votes .

According to officials in Begusarai, after three rounds of counting, fight is clear between Kanhaiya and Giriraj Singh in Begusarai seat.

>> Narendra Modi

The prime minister is doing quite well in Varanasi, no surprises there. He's leading by more than a lakh votes against Congress's Ajay Rai.

>> Gautam Gambhir

The cricketer-turned-politician from BJP is hitting out of the park in his electoral debut. The BJP candidate from East Delhi is leading as against to Congress's Arvinder Singh Lovely and Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi.

>> Kanimozhi

The Dravida Munnetra Kazagham leader, sister of Stalin, is doing well from Thoothukkudi. Kanimozhi's closest rival -- BJP's Tamilisai Soundarajan is trailing by over 60,000 votes.

>> Priya Dutt

Congress's candidate from Mumbai North Central is behind BJP's Poonam Mahajan by over 30,000 votes.

>> Sunny Deol

The actor-turned-politician from BJP is apparently a hit with the voters of Gurdaspur. He's leading against Congress's Sunil Jakhar by 40,000 odd votes.

>> Maneka Gandhi

The Union minister is trailing from Sultanpur. She's behind Bahujan Samaj Party's Chandra Bhadra Singh by around 10,000 votes.

>> Babul Supriyo

The BJP leader is hitting the high notes in the constituency of Asansol in West Bengal. His closest competitor -- the Trinamool Congress's Moon Moon Sen -- is a distant second.