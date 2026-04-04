HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Illegal Liquor Worth ₹1.5 Lakh Seized in Maharashtra's Beed District

Illegal Liquor Worth ₹1.5 Lakh Seized in Maharashtra's Beed District

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 04, 2026 22:34 IST

x

In a crackdown on illegal liquor trade, Kaij police in Beed, Maharashtra, seized liquor worth over ₹1.5 lakh being transported without proper permits, leading to the arrest of one individual.

Photograph: Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters

IMAGE: Photograph: Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters

Key Points

  • Kaij police seized illegal liquor worth over ₹1.5 lakh in Beed district, Maharashtra.
  • The liquor was confiscated from a car intercepted on Kaij-Kallam road.
  • The seized liquor included country liquor worth ₹88,000 and foreign liquor valued at ₹71,860.
  • The accused, Shrikrishna Rakh, was transporting the liquor illegally without a valid permit.
  • Shrikrishna Rakh has been taken into custody by the police.

Kaij police in the district has seized liquor worth more than Rs 1.5 lakh, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a car was intercepted at Malegaon on Kaij-Kallam road on Friday night.

 

Upon search, police recovered country liquor worth Rs 88,000 and foreign liquor valued at Rs 71,860.

Arrest and Investigation

Shrikrishna Rakh (32), the accused, was allegedly transporting the liquor illegally from Kalamb to Kaij without a valid permit. He was taken into custody, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Man Arrested in Beed for Illegal Liquor Transportation
Man Arrested in Beed for Illegal Liquor Transportation
Inter-state Liquor Racket Busted in Thane, Maharashtra: Rs 32 Lakh Seized
Inter-state Liquor Racket Busted in Thane, Maharashtra: Rs 32 Lakh Seized
Excise Department Busts Liquor Smuggling Racket in Palghar, Three Arrested
Excise Department Busts Liquor Smuggling Racket in Palghar, Three Arrested
Latur Police Seize Illicit Liquor Worth Lakhs in Overnight Operation
Mob Attacks Gujarat Police Vehicle in Madhya Pradesh Over Liquor Smuggling Probe
Mob Attacks Gujarat Police Vehicle in Madhya Pradesh Over Liquor Smuggling Probe

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

22 Oldest Churches Of India

webstory image 2

11 Recipes To Make Your Easter Meal Shine

webstory image 3

The Gorgeous Colourful Trees Of An Indian Summer

VIDEOS

You Won't Believe This Snow View in Chanderkot!1:20

You Won't Believe This Snow View in Chanderkot!

Nature Paints Banihal White After Fresh Snowfall0:49

Nature Paints Banihal White After Fresh Snowfall

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Stuns Workers with Surprise Visit to Assam Tea Garden1:14

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Stuns Workers with Surprise Visit...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO