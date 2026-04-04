Illegal Liquor Worth ₹1.5 Lakh Seized in Maharashtra's Beed District

In a crackdown on illegal liquor trade, Kaij police in Beed, Maharashtra, seized liquor worth over ₹1.5 lakh being transported without proper permits, leading to the arrest of one individual.

IMAGE: Photograph: Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters

Key Points Kaij police seized illegal liquor worth over ₹1.5 lakh in Beed district, Maharashtra.

The liquor was confiscated from a car intercepted on Kaij-Kallam road.

The seized liquor included country liquor worth ₹88,000 and foreign liquor valued at ₹71,860.

The accused, Shrikrishna Rakh, was transporting the liquor illegally without a valid permit.

Shrikrishna Rakh has been taken into custody by the police.

Kaij police in the district has seized liquor worth more than Rs 1.5 lakh, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a car was intercepted at Malegaon on Kaij-Kallam road on Friday night.

Upon search, police recovered country liquor worth Rs 88,000 and foreign liquor valued at Rs 71,860.

Arrest and Investigation

Shrikrishna Rakh (32), the accused, was allegedly transporting the liquor illegally from Kalamb to Kaij without a valid permit. He was taken into custody, police said.