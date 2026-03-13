Excise Department Busts Liquor Smuggling Racket in Palghar, Three Arrested

Maharashtra excise department cracks down on liquor smuggling in Palghar, seizing IMFL worth Rs 11.39 lakh and arresting three individuals involved in the illicit trade.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Maharashtra excise department seized IMFL worth Rs 11.39 lakh in Palghar district.

Three individuals were arrested for liquor smuggling in connection with the Palghar seizure.

Authorities also seized three vehicles valued at Rs 21 lakh during the operations.

The smuggled liquor was intended for sale in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Silvassa.

The arrested individuals have been charged under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

The Maharashtra excise department seized Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 11.39 lakh in separate operations in Palghar district, leading to the arrest of three persons, an official said on Friday.

Three vehicles worth Rs 21 lakh were also seized in the operations held on Thursday, said Palghar Superintendent of State Excise Ganesh Bargaje.

In the first operation, a car was chased down after it passed through Dapchari toll naka in Dahanu on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, he said.

"The driver fled leaving the car, which contained IMFL worth Rs 6.06 lakh concealed under thick black cloth. The liquor was for sale in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli but was smuggled into Maharashtra. In two raids on the Jawhar-Silvassa road near Pimpurni and Chalatwad villages, IMFL worth Rs 5.33 lakh was seized. This was for sale in Silvassa," he told PTI.

Arrests and Charges

Bargaje identified the arrested drivers as Alim Mehmood Shaikh (41) and Anil Motilal Jaiswal (52), both residents of Akola. They have been charged under Maharashtra Prohibition Act sections.