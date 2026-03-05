HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mob Attacks Gujarat Police Vehicle in Madhya Pradesh Over Liquor Smuggling Probe

Mob Attacks Gujarat Police Vehicle in Madhya Pradesh Over Liquor Smuggling Probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 05, 2026 18:40 IST

A Gujarat police vehicle was attacked by a mob in Alirajpur, Madhya Pradesh, while investigating a liquor smuggling case, highlighting tensions and misunderstandings in the region.

IMAGE: Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A Gujarat police vehicle was attacked by a mob in Alirajpur, Madhya Pradesh, during a liquor smuggling investigation.
  • The attack was triggered by local anger over the death of a youth in Gujarat and perceived police inaction.
  • Villagers mistakenly believed the Gujarat police team was there to make arrests related to the youth's death.
  • One person has been arrested in connection with the stone-pelting incident, and authorities are searching for others involved.
  • Alirajpur, bordering Gujarat, is frequently affected by alcohol smuggling cases due to Gujarat's prohibition laws.

A mob pelted stones at a Gujarat police vehicle that arrived in Alirajpur in Madhya Pradesh as part of a probe into a liquor smuggling case in that state, though no one was injured in the incident, an official said on Thursday.

Four police personnel from Gujarat had arrived in Kattiwada area here on March 3 to probe a liquor smuggling case, Superintendent of Police Raghuvansh Kumar Singh told PTI.

 

Incident Details and Aftermath

"Villagers in the tribal-dominated area were angry over the death of a youth in Gujarat and alleged the police there had not investigated the case properly. They thought the police team had arrived to arrest them in that case. Due to this misunderstanding, some of them pelted stones at the vehicle, smashing its window. However, no Gujarat police personnel was injured," he said.

Of the 20 persons who pelted stones, one has been arrested and search for others is underway, the SP informed.

Gujarat is a dry state sharing a border with MP's Alirajpur district, which is frequently affected by cases of alcohol smuggling there, as per officials.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
