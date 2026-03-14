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Home  » News » Inter-state Liquor Racket Busted in Thane, Maharashtra: Rs 32 Lakh Seized

Inter-state Liquor Racket Busted in Thane, Maharashtra: Rs 32 Lakh Seized

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 14, 2026 14:42 IST

The Maharashtra Excise Department successfully dismantled a large inter-state illicit liquor racket in Thane, seizing contraband worth Rs 32 lakh and uncovering a sophisticated refilling operation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Maharashtra Excise Department dismantled a major inter-state illicit liquor racket in Thane, seizing Rs 32 lakh worth of contraband.
  • Raids in Bhiwandi led to the recovery of liquor and the detention of four individuals involved in the illegal operation.
  • Excise officials uncovered a sophisticated liquor 'refilling' operation during raids on suspected buyers and suppliers.
  • Authorities seized whiskey intended for sale only in Goa from a farmhouse in the Vaijula area.
  • One of the primary accused, Soma Krishna Jadhav, has been remanded to judicial custody, while his associates face legal notices.

The Maharashtra Excise Department has dismantled a major inter-state illicit liquor racket operating in Thane district, seizing contraband valued at Rs 32 lakh after conducting multiple raids over the last four days, an officer said on Saturday.

Officials intercepted two four-wheelers in Bhiwandi on the night of March 10, leading to the recovery of 10 jars with a capacity of 20 litres each and 2,000 bottles of whiskey. Four individuals were detained at the spot, and goods valued at Rs 19.29 lakh were seized, said Superintendent of State Excise (Thane) Pravin Tambe.

 

Uncovering the Illicit Liquor Operation

Further investigation led the excise team to conduct raids at the residences of suspected buyers and suppliers in Chavdar Pada and Kongaon.

During the raids, officials uncovered a sophisticated liquor "refilling" operation. They recovered several 20-litre jars filled with liquor along with hundreds of empty and filled bottles of premium whiskey brands, Tambe added.

Seizure of Goa-Only Whiskey and Arrests

Another raid was conducted on March 12 at a farmhouse in the Vaijula area, where 240 boxes of whiskey, which is strictly for sale in Goa, empty jars, and bottling materials were seized.

Additionally, Rs 2.07 lakh worth of liquor was recovered on March 13, bringing the total value of seized contraband to approximately Rs 32 lakh, and vehicles to Rs 15 lakh.

One of the primary accused, Soma Krishna Jadhav, was produced before a local court following the expiry of his initial police remand. The court has remanded him to judicial custody. His three other associates have been served notices under various sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

A case has been registered at the Padgha police station under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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