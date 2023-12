Fresh snowfall turned Kupwara district in the Kashmir Valley white.

IMAGE: A view of snowcapped mountains following heavy snowfall at Karnah in Kupwara district. All Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Tourists walk in the snow in Karnah.

IMAGE: Snow-covered mountains captured at sunset.

IMAGE: A view of the Neelum Valley along the Line of Control, here and below.

IMAGE: Children play cricket on a winter afternoon.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com