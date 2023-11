The harvesting season for one of the most expensive spices, Saffron, also referred to as 'Red Gold' has begun in Kashmir.

Kashmir's saffron, known for its flavour and colour, is harvested just once a year from late October till mid November.

Villagers around Pampore -- also known as the saffron town of Kashmir in Pulwama district --have started working in their fields.

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: A family collects saffron flowers in Pampore.

IMAGE: A grandfather and grandchildren collect saffron flowers.

IMAGE: Girls show their collection of saffron flowers in a wicker basket.

IMAGE: Villagers work in the saffron field.

IMAGE: A family sorts out saffron flowers.

-

IMAGE: Saffron flowers in full bloom.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com