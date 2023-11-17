Kashmir Turns Orange

As winter approaches, the days get shorter and it's the time when the Kashmir Valley turns orange-red.
It seems as if someone has brushed the valley with magical colours.
IMAGE: Students walk over fallen Chinar leaves which have changed their colour this season at the Kashmir university campus in Srinagar. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
IMAGE: A perfect picture for the family album.
IMAGE: Time to freeze the moment.
IMAGE: A walk in Fairyland.
IMAGE: The Mughal Garden, painted in shades of red.
IMAGE: Tourists and locals at the Shalimar Garden and Mughal Garden in Srinagar, here and below.
IMAGE: An elderly man collects fallen Chinar leaves to make charcoal.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com