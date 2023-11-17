News
Rediff.com  » News » Kashmir Turns Orange

Kashmir Turns Orange

By UMAR GANIE
November 17, 2023 06:32 IST
As winter approaches, the days get shorter and it's the time when the Kashmir Valley turns orange-red.

It seems as if someone has brushed the valley with magical colours.

 

IMAGE: Students walk over fallen Chinar leaves which have changed their colour this season at the Kashmir university campus in Srinagar. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: A perfect picture for the family album.

 

IMAGE: Time to freeze the moment.

 

IMAGE: A walk in Fairyland.

 

IMAGE: The Mughal Garden, painted in shades of red.

 

IMAGE: Tourists and locals at the Shalimar Garden and Mughal Garden in Srinagar, here and below.

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: An elderly man collects fallen Chinar leaves to make charcoal.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

UMAR GANIE
 
