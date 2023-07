Kashmir has emerged as a haven for cherry cultivation.

New techniques introduced by horticulturists have given yield to new varieties which not only require less effort to grow but also deliver superior results.

Cherry harvesting in the valley has blossomed into a pivotal fruit crop, enriching the lives of the local community.

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: A farmer collects fresh cherries from a field on the outskirts of Srinagar.

IMAGE: Youth collect fresh cherries.

IMAGE: Farmers pack freshly harvested cherries in boxes.

IMAGE: A farmer holds freshly harvested cherries.

IMAGE: Wow! Look at all the cherries.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com