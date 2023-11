The upper reaches of the Kashmir Valley received fresh snowfall on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

IMAGE: Glass houses surrounded by snow near the Gulmarg ski resort. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Tourists pose for selfies in front of the glass houses surrounded by snow.

IMAGE: A view of the snow-covered area near the ski resort.

IMAGE: A vehicle covered in snow.

