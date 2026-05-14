Kolkata Police DC Arrested In Sona Pappu Network Fraud Case

Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for his alleged involvement in a fraud and extortion racket connected to the Sona Pappu network.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The arrest is linked to a fraud and extortion case involving the Sona Pappu network.

Biswas allegedly avoided direct replies and did not cooperate during questioning by the ED.

Investigators are probing Biswas's alleged connections with businessman Joy Kamdar and Sona Pappu.

The ED is examining Biswas's role in illegal sand trafficking and an arms recovery case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas in connection with a fraud and extortion case, officials said.

Biswas was arrested after over 10 hours of questioning at the agency's office in the city, they said.

Details of the Arrest and Investigation

"Shantanu Sinha Biswas was questioned in connection with the ongoing probe into alleged land grabbing, extortion and financial irregularities linked to the Sona Pappu network. He repeatedly avoided giving direct replies and did not cooperate with the investigation," a senior ED official said.

"Based on the material collected and his conduct during questioning, he was placed under arrest," he added.

Biswas, who is currently posted in the Security Control division of Kolkata Police, appeared before the agency after skipping multiple summons, citing official engagements.

A lookout circular had also been issued against him by the agency.

Alleged Links and WhatsApp Chats

Investigators are probing his alleged links with businessman Joy Kamdar, considered close to Sona Pappu, in connection with the fraud case, officials said.

Several WhatsApp chats recovered during the investigation were also placed before Biswas during questioning, they said.

Past Allegations and Further Investigation

A former officer in charge of the Kalighat police station, Biswas, has been under the scanner in multiple cases. Investigators suspect he had links with Sona Pappu, a criminal allegedly involved in land grabbing, extortion and other offences in the Kasba area of the city, they added.

The ED is also examining his alleged role in cases related to illegal sand trafficking and a previous arms recovery linked to Sona Pappu's premises, officials said.

ED officials had conducted searches at Biswas' residence on Fern Road in Ballygunge ahead of the elections.

A day after the searches, the agency had summoned Biswas' two sons, Sayantan and Manish, to the CGO Complex office, though neither appeared before the investigators.

"Despite repeated opportunities, he failed to join the investigation meaningfully. Further custodial interrogation is required to ascertain the larger conspiracy and financial trail," the official said.

Biswas is expected to be produced before a special court on Friday after completion of formalities, he added.