HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Kolkata Police DC Arrested In Sona Pappu Network Fraud Case

Kolkata Police DC Arrested In Sona Pappu Network Fraud Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 23:05 IST

x

Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for his alleged involvement in a fraud and extortion racket connected to the Sona Pappu network.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
  • The arrest is linked to a fraud and extortion case involving the Sona Pappu network.
  • Biswas allegedly avoided direct replies and did not cooperate during questioning by the ED.
  • Investigators are probing Biswas's alleged connections with businessman Joy Kamdar and Sona Pappu.
  • The ED is examining Biswas's role in illegal sand trafficking and an arms recovery case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas in connection with a fraud and extortion case, officials said.

Biswas was arrested after over 10 hours of questioning at the agency's office in the city, they said.

 

Details of the Arrest and Investigation

"Shantanu Sinha Biswas was questioned in connection with the ongoing probe into alleged land grabbing, extortion and financial irregularities linked to the Sona Pappu network. He repeatedly avoided giving direct replies and did not cooperate with the investigation," a senior ED official said.

"Based on the material collected and his conduct during questioning, he was placed under arrest," he added.

Biswas, who is currently posted in the Security Control division of Kolkata Police, appeared before the agency after skipping multiple summons, citing official engagements.

A lookout circular had also been issued against him by the agency.

Alleged Links and WhatsApp Chats

Investigators are probing his alleged links with businessman Joy Kamdar, considered close to Sona Pappu, in connection with the fraud case, officials said.

Several WhatsApp chats recovered during the investigation were also placed before Biswas during questioning, they said.

Past Allegations and Further Investigation

A former officer in charge of the Kalighat police station, Biswas, has been under the scanner in multiple cases. Investigators suspect he had links with Sona Pappu, a criminal allegedly involved in land grabbing, extortion and other offences in the Kasba area of the city, they added.

The ED is also examining his alleged role in cases related to illegal sand trafficking and a previous arms recovery linked to Sona Pappu's premises, officials said.

ED officials had conducted searches at Biswas' residence on Fern Road in Ballygunge ahead of the elections.

A day after the searches, the agency had summoned Biswas' two sons, Sayantan and Manish, to the CGO Complex office, though neither appeared before the investigators.

"Despite repeated opportunities, he failed to join the investigation meaningfully. Further custodial interrogation is required to ascertain the larger conspiracy and financial trail," the official said.

Biswas is expected to be produced before a special court on Friday after completion of formalities, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Enforcement Directorate Raids Kolkata Police Officer In Money Laundering Case
Enforcement Directorate Searches Kolkata Police Officer's Premises
ED Issues Lookout Notice For Kolkata Police Officer In Money Laundering Case
Lookout Notice Issued For Kolkata Police Officer In Money Laundering Case
Kolkata Police Officer Questioned In Land Grab, Extortion Probe
Kolkata Police Officer Questioned In Land Grab, Extortion Probe

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 2

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 3

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

VIDEOS

At BRICS Delhi meet, Iran FM takes 'an empire in decline' jibe at US0:40

At BRICS Delhi meet, Iran FM takes 'an empire in decline'...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets BRICS Foreign Ministers3:10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets BRICS Foreign Ministers

Mamata Banerjee dons lawyers' coat, arrives at Calcutta high court0:36

Mamata Banerjee dons lawyers' coat, arrives at Calcutta...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO