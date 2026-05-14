HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Kolkata Police Officer Questioned In Land Grab, Extortion Probe

Kolkata Police Officer Questioned In Land Grab, Extortion Probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 12:27 IST

x

A Kolkata Police officer finally appeared before the Enforcement Directorate after evading previous summons in connection with a land-grabbing and extortion investigation, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat corruption.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Santanu Sinha Biswas appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning.
  • The investigation concerns alleged land-grabbing and extortion offences.
  • Biswas, a former officer-in-charge of Kalighat Police Station, had previously evaded ED summons.
  • A lookout circular was issued to prevent Biswas from leaving the country.
  • Biswas's name surfaced during the ED's investigation into businessman 'Sona Pappu'.

Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Santanu Sinha Biswas on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here in connection with its probe into alleged land-grabbing and extortion case, an officer said.

ED Summons and Investigation Details

Biswas, a former officer-in-charge of Kalighat Police Station, considered close to former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, had been summoned by the ED several times earlier but had evaded appearing before it.

 

Even after fresh notices were issued, Biswas evaded appearing before the agency. On Wednesday, the ED wrote to the Directorate of Security seeking information regarding his whereabouts.

"He has arrived before our officials today," the officer said.

Lookout Circular Issued

Biswas was asked to appear before the agency on April 28 as well, a day before the second phase polling in Bengal, but he did not turn up, he said.

"Following this, a lookout circular was issued to prevent him from leaving the country," the officer said.

The circular was circulated across airports and even Border Security Force (BSF) outposts, he said.

Links to Other Cases

Biswas' name reportedly surfaced during the ED's investigation into allegations of land grabbing, extortion and other offences linked to businessman 'Sona Pappu' of the Golpark area.

The probe agency is also learnt to have gathered additional information against Biswas after the arrest of Behala-based businessman Joy Kamdar in a financial irregularities case.

The ED has been trying to trace and question Biswas in connection with the probe, the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Lookout Notice Issued For Kolkata Police Officer In Money Laundering Case
ED Issues Lookout Notice For Kolkata Police Officer In Money Laundering Case
Enforcement Directorate Searches Kolkata Police Officer's Premises
Enforcement Directorate Raids Kolkata Police Officer In Money Laundering Case
Why Did ED Raid Kolkata Police Officer's Home?
Why Did ED Raid Kolkata Police Officer's Home?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 2

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 3

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

VIDEOS

Watch: Nashik Kumbh Mela Logo Illuminates Bandra-Worli Sea Link0:18

Watch: Nashik Kumbh Mela Logo Illuminates Bandra-Worli...

NEET Leak Case: Wife Defends Husband, Calls Charges False1:50

NEET Leak Case: Wife Defends Husband, Calls Charges False

Global Leaders Arrive in India for BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting5:10

Global Leaders Arrive in India for BRICS Foreign...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO