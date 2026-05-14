Kolkata Police Officer Questioned In Land Grab, Extortion Probe

A Kolkata Police officer finally appeared before the Enforcement Directorate after evading previous summons in connection with a land-grabbing and extortion investigation, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat corruption.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Santanu Sinha Biswas appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning.

The investigation concerns alleged land-grabbing and extortion offences.

Biswas, a former officer-in-charge of Kalighat Police Station, had previously evaded ED summons.

A lookout circular was issued to prevent Biswas from leaving the country.

Biswas's name surfaced during the ED's investigation into businessman 'Sona Pappu'.

Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Santanu Sinha Biswas on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here in connection with its probe into alleged land-grabbing and extortion case, an officer said.

ED Summons and Investigation Details

Biswas, a former officer-in-charge of Kalighat Police Station, considered close to former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, had been summoned by the ED several times earlier but had evaded appearing before it.

Even after fresh notices were issued, Biswas evaded appearing before the agency. On Wednesday, the ED wrote to the Directorate of Security seeking information regarding his whereabouts.

"He has arrived before our officials today," the officer said.

Lookout Circular Issued

Biswas was asked to appear before the agency on April 28 as well, a day before the second phase polling in Bengal, but he did not turn up, he said.

"Following this, a lookout circular was issued to prevent him from leaving the country," the officer said.

The circular was circulated across airports and even Border Security Force (BSF) outposts, he said.

Links to Other Cases

Biswas' name reportedly surfaced during the ED's investigation into allegations of land grabbing, extortion and other offences linked to businessman 'Sona Pappu' of the Golpark area.

The probe agency is also learnt to have gathered additional information against Biswas after the arrest of Behala-based businessman Joy Kamdar in a financial irregularities case.

The ED has been trying to trace and question Biswas in connection with the probe, the officer said.