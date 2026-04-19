Enforcement Directorate Searches Kolkata Police Officer's Premises

The Enforcement Directorate has raided the premises of a Kolkata Police officer as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged criminal syndicate in West Bengal.

Key Points The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the premises of Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas in connection with a money laundering investigation.

The raids are linked to alleged criminal Biswajit Podder, who faces multiple charges including attempted murder and extortion.

The ED previously seized Rs 1.47 crore in cash, gold jewellery, silver, and a firearm during earlier searches related to the same case.

Biswajit Podder is accused of leading an organised criminal syndicate in West Bengal, generating illegal funds through syndicate operations.

The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday conducted raids at the premises of Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas and a local businessman as part of a money laundering probe against an alleged criminal and his linked syndicate in the poll-bound state, officials said.

Two premises of Biswas, including his residence in Ballygunge area and one location of the businessman named Joy Kamdar, Managing Director of a company named Sun Enterprise, have been raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ED Questions Businessman In Money Laundering Investigation

Kamdar has been taken by the officials to the local ED office for questioning. Biswas, chief coordinator and nodal officer of the West Bengal and Kolkata Police welfare committee, was not present at his premises, they said.

The action is linked to a money laundering case against an alleged local criminal named Biswajit Podder alias Sona Pappu, who is booked in multiple cases on charges of attempted murder and extortion.

Previous Seizures In The Case

The federal probe agency had conducted the first round of searches in this case on April 1.

The ED had then seized cash of Rs 1.47 crore apart from gold jewellery and silver valued at Rs 67.64 lakh and a country-made revolver from some premises that were searched.

Details Of The Money Laundering Case

The probe stems from a Kolkata Police FIR against against Podder for his alleged involvement in rioting, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and Arms Act violations. The accused, including Podder, were engaged in organised criminal syndicate activities in the state of West Bengal and generated funds illegally by way of syndicate operations, the ED said in a statement on April 9.

Podder is also wanted by the police in a case of violence in Kankulia road near Golpark of Kolkata and is currently on the run.

The ED has issued summons to Podder but he has failed to join the investigation so far, according to the agency.

West Bengal will have a two phase poll on April 23 and April 29.

Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the ED has the power to attach and confiscate assets believed to be derived from illegal activities. The investigation will likely focus on tracing the flow of funds and identifying all individuals involved in the alleged money laundering scheme. The case highlights ongoing concerns about financial crime and potential links to political activities in West Bengal.