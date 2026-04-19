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Enforcement Directorate Raids Kolkata Police Officer In Money Laundering Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 19, 2026 09:45 IST

The Enforcement Directorate has launched a money laundering probe, raiding the premises of a Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner and others linked to an alleged criminal syndicate.

Key Points

  • The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas's premises in connection with a money laundering probe.
  • The investigation targets Biswajit Podder, an alleged criminal involved in attempted murder and extortion.
  • Previous searches in the case led to the seizure of Rs 1.47 crore in cash, gold jewellery, and a firearm.
  • The case originates from a Kolkata Police FIR against Podder for rioting, attempted murder, and Arms Act violations.

The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday conducted raids at the premises of Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas and on another person as part of a money laundering probe against an alleged criminal and his linked syndicate in the poll-bound state, officials said.

Details of the ED Raids

Two premises of Biswas, including his residence in Ballygunge area and one location of a man named Joy Kamdar, Managing Director of a company named Sun Enterprise, have been raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

 

Money Laundering Case Against Biswajit Podder

The action is linked to a money laundering case against an alleged local criminal named Biswajit Podder alias Sona Pappu, who is booked in multiple cases on charges of attempted murder and extortion.

The federal probe agency had conducted the first round of searches in this case on April 1.

The ED had then seized cash of Rs 1.47 crore apart from gold jewellery and silver valued at Rs 67.64 lakh and a country-made revolver from some premises that were searched.

Origin of the Investigation

The probe stems from a Kolkata Police FIR against against Podder for his alleged involvement in rioting, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and Arms Act violations.

The accused, including Podder, were engaged in organised criminal syndicate activities in the state of West Bengal and generated funds illegally by way of syndicate operations, the ED said in a statement on April 9.

Podder is also wanted by the police in a case of violence in Kankulia road near Golpark of Kolkata and is currently on the run. The ED has issued summons to Pidder but he has failed to join the investigation so far, according to the agency.

Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the ED has the power to attach and seize assets believed to be derived from illegal activities. The investigation will likely focus on tracing the flow of funds and identifying all individuals involved in the alleged money laundering scheme. Such cases often involve complex financial transactions and shell companies.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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