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ED Issues Lookout Notice For Kolkata Police Officer In Money Laundering Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 05, 2026 17:34 IST

The Enforcement Directorate has issued a lookout notice for a Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner, intensifying the money laundering investigation and preventing him from potentially fleeing the country.

Key Points

  • The Enforcement Directorate has issued a lookout notice for Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas.
  • Biswas is wanted in connection with a money laundering case and has allegedly evaded multiple summons.
  • The lookout notice aims to prevent Biswas from leaving India and ensure his availability for questioning.
  • The ED previously conducted raids at Biswas's residence related to alleged land grabbing and extortion.
  • Biswas was also summoned in connection with a sand smuggling case involving allegations of financial irregularities.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a lookout notice against Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas in connection with a money laundering case, an official said.

Lookout Notice Issued After Evading Summons

The lookout notice was issued after Biswas evaded multiple summons issued to him by the ED.

 

The notice has been circulated across airports, railway stations and other transit points to prevent any possible attempt by Biswas to leave India, he said.

"He was served notices to appear before the agency on five occasions, but he did not turn up even once. Given his continued non-cooperation, we suspect he may try to evade the probe by going abroad," the officer told PTI.

Allegations and Previous Raids

The central agency alleged that Biswas failed to comply with multiple summons issued to him during the course of its investigation.

Incidentally, the central agency conducted raids at Biswas's residence during the just-concluded assembly election in the state.

ED officials had carried out raids at his Fern Road residence in Kolkata in connection with a case linked to alleged land grabbing and extortion involving an individual known as 'Sona Pappu'.

A day after the searches, Biswas's two sons, Sayantan and Manish, were summoned to the agency's CGO Complex office, but they too did not appear, sources claimed.

Sand Smuggling Case

Subsequently, Biswas was also summoned in connection with a sand smuggling case in which allegations of financial irregularities have surfaced against him.

However, instead of appearing in person, his lawyer represented him before the agency, citing prior engagements. In a written communication, Biswas reportedly informed the ED that he was unable to attend due to official commitments.

Despite repeated summons, the officer has not appeared before investigators so far.

"The lookout notice has been issued detailing the allegations against him and to ensure he remains available for questioning," another official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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