Lookout Notice Issued For Kolkata Police Officer In Money Laundering Case

A Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner is under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged involvement in a money laundering scheme, leading to a lookout notice to prevent him from leaving the country.

Key Points The ED has issued a Look Out Circular against Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas.

Biswas is under investigation for a money laundering case linked to an alleged criminal syndicate.

The ED raided Biswas's Kolkata residence last month as part of the investigation.

Biswas has failed to appear for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate.

The money laundering case stems from a Kolkata Police FIR involving rioting, attempted murder, and Arms Act violations.

The ED has issued a Look Out Circular against Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas to stop him from leaving the country after he failed to join the investigation in a money laundering case, officials said on Tuesday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation is against an alleged criminal-linked syndicate led by Biswajit Pappu Sona, they said.

ED Raids and Investigation Details

The central agency had raided Biswas' house in Kolkata's Ballygunge area last month.

"A Look Out Circular has been notified against Biswas so that he can be detained at any port, land, air or sea, and is prevented from leaving the country," a source said.

He has been asked to join the probe by the ED but he has not deposed yet, the source said.

Arrests and FIR Details

The ED had earlier arrested local businessman Jay S Kamdar.

The money laundering investigation stems from a Kolkata Police FIR against Podder for his alleged involvement in rioting, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and Arms Act violations.

The accused, including Podder, were engaged in organised criminal syndicate activities in the state of West Bengal and generated funds illegally by way of syndicate operations, the ED alleged in a statement on April 9.

Podder is also wanted by the police in a case of violence at Kankulia Road near Golpark of Kolkata and is currently on the run.

The ED has issued summons to Podder but he has failed to join the investigation so far, according to the agency.