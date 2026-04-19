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Why Did ED Raid Kolkata Police Officer's Home?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 19, 2026 10:05 IST

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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raided the residence of a senior Kolkata Police officer and a businessman as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on a Kolkata Police officer's residence.
  • The raids are linked to a money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
  • The ED is investigating the police officer's alleged links with a construction company.
  • A businessman's residence was also raided as part of the same money laundering investigation.

Sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday conducted simultaneous raids at the residences of a senior officer of Kolkata Police and a businessman in different parts of Kolkata in connection with a money laundering case, an officer said.

Details of the ED Raid

ED officers, accompanied by central forces, conducted the raid at the Ballygunge residence of Shantanu Sinha Biswas, Deputy Police Commissioner of Kolkata Police, in connection with the case, he said.

 

"The raid is being conducted in connection with a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. We have certain questions regarding the police officer's alleged link with a person from a construction company. At the moment, the police officer is not at home and we are trying to get in touch with him," the officer told PTI.

Raids on Businessman's Residence

The ED sleuths also conducted a raid at the residence of businessman Joy Kamdar in Behala area.

They had conducted a raid at his office and residence earlier as well.

Both the raids were underway.

Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the ED has the power to seize assets believed to be derived from illegal activities. The next step in the investigation typically involves questioning the individuals involved and gathering evidence to build a case for prosecution. Kolkata has seen a rise in financial crime investigations in recent years.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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