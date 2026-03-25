Kim cites Iran war to justify North Korea's nuclear arsenal

Speaking to North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly on Tuesday, Kim accused the United States of carrying out 'terrorism and invasions' across regions, referring to the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

IMAGE: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the first session of the Supreme People's Assembly, in Pyongyang, on March 22, 2026, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. Photograph: KCNA via Reuters

Key Points Kim Jong Un said the Iran war justifies North Korea's nuclear deterrence.

He accused the US of 'terrorism and invasions' in global conflicts.

North Korea pledged to strengthen its nuclear arsenal and response capabilities.

Kim declared South Korea the 'most hostile nation' and warned of retaliation.

Donald Trump claims talks with Iran are underway, but Tehran denies negotiations.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has defended his country's nuclear weapons programme, saying the ongoing Iran conflict underscores the need for a strong military deterrent, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Speaking to North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly on Tuesday, Kim accused the United States of carrying out 'terrorism and invasions' across regions, referring to the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

"Dignity, interest and the final victory of a country can only be guaranteed by the most powerful might," KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

"Whether the enemies choose confrontation or peaceful coexistence, that's their choice -- we are ready to respond to any option."

Kim vows to strengthen 'nuclear deterrence'

Kim vowed to further strengthen North Korea's 'defensive nuclear deterrence' and maintain a 'prompt and precise' nuclear response posture to counter what he described as strategic threats to national and regional security.

"North Korea will continue to solidify its status as a nuclear weapons state while aggressively countering any provocations by hostile forces," he said.

In the same address, Kim escalated rhetoric against South Korea, formally declaring it the 'most hostile nation' and warning of 'merciless' consequences if provoked.

Trump claims negotiations underway

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has claimed that negotiations with Iran are underway and that the conflict could soon end.

"We're in negotiations right now… We have won this… They are totally defeated… Militarily, they are dead," Trump said.

However, Iran has denied any ongoing talks, maintaining that peace would only be possible if US-Israel military operations cease.

With continued retaliatory strikes and hardened positions across sides, the conflict in West Asia shows little sign of de-escalation.