Three Arrested In Kozhikode With MDMA Worth Over Rs 30 Lakh

In a significant drug bust, Kozhikode police arrested three individuals and seized over one kilogram of MDMA worth over Rs 30 lakh during a vehicle inspection.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kozhikode police arrested three individuals for possession of MDMA.

Over one kilogram of MDMA, valued at over Rs 30 lakh, was seized.

The drugs were discovered during a routine vehicle inspection.

Police suspect the drugs were intended for sale in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts.

An investigation is underway to identify the source of the MDMA.

In a major drug haul, police arrested three youngsters and seized over one kg of MDMA worth more than Rs 30 lakh in Kozhikode on Saturday, officials said.

MDMA Seized During Vehicle Inspection

Police officials said the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) detected the possession of MDMA during a routine vehicle inspection at Pantheerankavu around 1 am on Saturday.

A team from Pantheerankavu police station later reached the spot and searched the car in which the accused were travelling.

Details of the Drug Seizure

During the search, multiple packets containing MDMA were recovered from the vehicle.

Police said a total of 1,013.26 grams of MDMA worth over Rs 30 lakh was seized.

Investigation Underway

Police suspect that the accused had procured the drugs from another state and intended to sell them at higher prices in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts.

Officials said a detailed probe was underway to trace the source of the MDMA.

The arrested persons would be produced before a court later on Saturday as part of remand procedures, police added.