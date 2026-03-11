HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Karnataka Police Seize MDMA, Arrest Four in Dakshina Kannada

Karnataka Police Seize MDMA, Arrest Four in Dakshina Kannada

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 11, 2026 18:50 IST

In a significant drug bust, Karnataka police have arrested four individuals and seized a substantial quantity of MDMA in Dakshina Kannada, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Four individuals have been arrested in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka, for alleged drug possession.
  • Police seized 17.97 grams of MDMA, a synthetic narcotic substance, during the raid.
  • The raid was conducted at a rented house in Indira Nagar, Neralakatte, Bantwal taluk, based on a tip-off.
  • A knife and other materials were also recovered from the premises during the drug bust.
  • A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act, with further investigation underway.

Police have arrested four persons and seized MDMA worth about Rs 1.79 lakh during a raid in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off that drugs were being sold from a rented house in Indira Nagar at Neralakatte in Bantwal taluk, a team from Vitla Police Station conducted a raid, they said.

 

The accused were allegedly found in possession of 17.97 grams of MDMA, a synthetic narcotic substance.

Police also recovered a knife and other materials from the premises.

A case has been registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

