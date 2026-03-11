Karnataka Police Seize MDMA, Arrest Four in Dakshina Kannada

In a significant drug bust, Karnataka police have arrested four individuals and seized a substantial quantity of MDMA in Dakshina Kannada, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Police have arrested four persons and seized MDMA worth about Rs 1.79 lakh during a raid in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off that drugs were being sold from a rented house in Indira Nagar at Neralakatte in Bantwal taluk, a team from Vitla Police Station conducted a raid, they said.

The accused were allegedly found in possession of 17.97 grams of MDMA, a synthetic narcotic substance.

Police also recovered a knife and other materials from the premises.

A case has been registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway, police added.