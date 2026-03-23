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Mangaluru Police Seize MDMA, Arrest Three in Drug Raid

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 23, 2026 18:17 IST

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In Mangaluru, three individuals have been apprehended following a City Crime Branch raid that resulted in the seizure of MDMA, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Key Points

  • Three individuals were arrested in Mangaluru for allegedly selling MDMA.
  • Police seized 26 grams of MDMA worth approximately Rs 2.5 lakh during the raid.
  • The accused were reportedly using an autorickshaw to sell the drugs to the public and students.
  • In addition to the MDMA, police confiscated cash, mobile phones, a weighing machine, and the autorickshaw.
  • A case has been registered, and further investigation into the drug operation is underway.

Three persons were arrested and 26 grams of banned narcotic substance MDMA worth about Rs 2.5 lakh was seized during a raid by the City Crime Branch police, police said on Monday.

The raid was carried out in the Pumpwell-Ekkur area here on Sunday, they said.

 

The accused were identified as Hyder Ali (53), Mohammed Sajad (29) and Jaison Menezes (26), police said.

Details of the Drug Operation

According to police, the accused were allegedly selling the banned narcotic substance to the public and students using an autorickshaw.

Besides the contraband, police seized Rs 37,000 in cash, five mobile phones, a weighing machine and the autorickshaw used for the illegal activity, a senior police officer said.

The total value of the seized items is estimated at Rs 4.37 lakh, he said.

A case has been registered at Kankanady Town Police Station and further investigation is underway, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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