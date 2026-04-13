Police Investigate Possible Homicide After Woman Found Dead in Kerala Home

Kerala police have launched a homicide investigation after a 72-year-old woman was found dead in her Desamangalam home, with missing jewellery suggesting a possible robbery.

Key Points Kerala police are investigating the death of a 72-year-old woman in Desamangalam as a potential homicide.

The deceased, Safiya, was found dead at her residence after relatives discovered she did not arrive at their house as usual.

Jewellery the woman typically wore was missing from her body, raising suspicions of robbery as a motive.

Police found injuries on the woman's body and are awaiting a postmortem report to determine the cause of death and confirm homicide.

Authorities are working with relatives to verify if any other valuables are missing from the residence.

Police have launched a probe into a possible homicide after a 72-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in Desamangalam here, officials said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Safiya of Arangottukara in Desamangalam, who was found dead at her house on Sunday evening.

According to officials at the Cheruthuruthi police station, Safiya lived alone and used to go to a relative's house in the evening to spend the night. However, on Sunday, she did not turn up at her relative's house. Later, the relatives found Safiya dead at her residence, police said.

Investigation Details

During the probe, relatives told the police that the elderly woman used to wear jewellery, which was missing from her body, officials said.

Police also found a few injuries on her body during the inquest.

Officials said they are awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain whether the death was a homicide.

They added that, with the help of relatives, it would also be verified whether any other valuables were missing from the house.

The body will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem, police said.