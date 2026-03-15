HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Police Investigate Multi-Million Rupee Jewellery Theft at Kowdiar Palace

Police Investigate Multi-Million Rupee Jewellery Theft at Kowdiar Palace

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 15, 2026 10:08 IST

x

Police are investigating a significant jewellery theft from Kowdiar Palace, the residence of the Travancore royal family, involving priceless heirlooms worth over Rs two crore.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A police investigation has been initiated into the theft of jewellery valued at over Rs two crore from Kowdiar Palace.
  • The theft is suspected to have occurred between October and November 2025, with the complaint filed by royal family member Aswathi Thirunal Gouri Bhayi.
  • Approximately 12 pieces of antique jewellery, including gold chains and rings studded with precious stones, are reported missing.
  • Police are reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing palace employees as part of their ongoing investigation into the Kowdiar Palace theft.

A probe has been launched after jewellery worth over Rs two crore was allegedly stolen from Kowdiar Palace here, police said on Sunday.

Peroorkada police registered a case on Saturday following a complaint filed by senior royal family member Aswathi Thirunal Gouri Bhayi.

 

According to the FIR, the theft is suspected to have taken place between October and November 2025 from an almirah in Gouri' Bhayi's bedroom.

Police said around 12 pieces of jewellery, including chains and rings weighing over 40 sovereigns of gold and studded with precious stones, were missing.

The value of the ornaments is believed to be higher due to their antique nature, as they were inherited by members of the royal family, police said.

Officials said the palace authorities had conducted an internal probe after the ornaments were found missing, later confirmed the theft, and reported the matter to the police.

Police visited the palace on Saturday, recorded Gouri Bhayi's statement and registered a case.

The case was registered under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for theft.

A team led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police has begun the investigation.

Police are also examining CCTV footage from the palace and recording statements of employees as part of the probe, an officer said.

Kowdiar Palace is the official residence of the Travancore royal family, which ruled a vast portion of central and southern Kerala until Independence.

The royal family is yet to respond to the incident.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Sunanda death: Police want ED to probe irregularities in IPL Kochi franchise
Sunanda death: Police want ED to probe irregularities in IPL Kochi franchise
'Temple may have to pledge treasure to RBI'
'Temple may have to pledge treasure to RBI'
TN's idol wing sleuths seize antique royal clan lady's idol, 4 held
TN's idol wing sleuths seize antique royal clan lady's idol, 4 held
How police from 2 states cracked Rs 20 crore jewel heist
How police from 2 states cracked Rs 20 crore jewel heist
Father among suspects in jewellery theft at woman's house
Father among suspects in jewellery theft at woman's house

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

US releases shocking video on Iran war, shows flight operations on USS Abraham Lincoln3:15

US releases shocking video on Iran war, shows flight...

Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir visit Siddhivinayak Temple1:01

Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir visit Siddhivinayak...

Rakul Preet & Jackky Bhagnani Serve Couple Goals in Stylish Appearance!1:01

Rakul Preet & Jackky Bhagnani Serve Couple Goals in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO