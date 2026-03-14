HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Kerala Police Arrest Two Women After Decade-Long Manhunt in Kannur Murder Case

Kerala Police Arrest Two Women After Decade-Long Manhunt in Kannur Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read

March 14, 2026 15:07 IST

After nearly a decade on the run, two women have been arrested in connection with the brutal 2016 Kannur murder and robbery of an elderly woman, marking a significant breakthrough in the long-standing case.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two women were arrested for the 2016 murder and robbery of an elderly woman in Kannur after evading authorities for nearly a decade.
  • The accused, posing as textile traders, befriended the victim before fatally attacking her and stealing valuables.
  • To avoid capture, the women used fake documents, discarded mobile phones, and frequently changed locations across multiple states.
  • The Kerala Crime Branch took over the investigation in 2024, leading to the arrest of the suspects in Ujjain with the help of local police.
  • Fluency in multiple languages helped the accused evade suspicion while travelling across different regions of India.

Two women accused in the 2016 murder and robbery of an elderly woman in Kannur district have been arrested after they remained absconding for nearly a decade, police said on Saturday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Parveen Banu (55) and her daughter Sakkeena Fathima (32), both natives of Nangloi in New Delhi.

 

They were involved in the brutal murder of 60-year-old Meradan Kunjamina, a resident of Siddique Nagar under the Irikkur police station limits in Kannur, on April 30, 2016, Crime Branch officials said.

Investigators said the accused had rented a house near the victim's residence posing as textile traders and gradually developed a friendship with Kunjamina.

During their stay, they gained the elderly woman's trust and frequently interacted with her, officials said.

On the morning of April 30, 2016, the accused allegedly lured the woman to their rented house and attacked her with a knife.

She was stabbed repeatedly on the neck, chest and abdomen before the accused ensured her death and fled with a gold chain weighing about two-and-a-half sovereigns, a bangle and cash, officials said.

The women had earlier been involved in a similar crime in Andhra Pradesh and had managed to secure bail before fleeing, investigators said.

Elaborate Evasion Tactics

To evade arrest, the accused took several precautions, including renting houses using fake documents, disposing of their mobile phones before committing the crime and using SIM cards obtained through others, police said.

They also avoided staying in one place for long and frequently changed locations to escape detection.

After the murder, the accused stayed in various parts of Kerala including Kannur, Kasaragod, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram, Crime Branch officials said.

They also travelled across several states such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi while remaining on the run.

Fluency in multiple languages including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, Hindi and English helped them move across different regions without raising suspicion, investigators said.

Investigation and Arrest

The case was initially registered at the Irikkur police station in 2016.

In 2024, the probe was handed over to the state Crime Branch as investigators suspected the involvement of interstate criminals, officials said.

After an extensive investigation, the Crime Branch team traced the accused to Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh and arrested them with the assistance of the local police, they said.

The operation was carried out by a team led by Kannur Crime Branch Superintendent of Police P Balakrishnan Nair along with DySP Sudheer Kallan, SI Abdul Rahuf of Kannur Rural DHQ, SI Girish, SI Sudheesh and ASI Manjula.

The accused were produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Kannur and will be taken into police custody for further interrogation, officials said.

Further investigation in the case is underway, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Two Women Arrested in Kerala After Decade on the Run in Murder Case
Kerala court orders Latvian woman's killers to stay in jail for rest of life
Kerala court orders Latvian woman's killers to stay in jail for rest of life
Meerut woman travelled to Kasol with lover after killing husband
Meerut woman travelled to Kasol with lover after killing husband
Crime branch to probe Kerala couple's self-immolation
Crime branch to probe Kerala couple's self-immolation
Kerala High Court Affirms Life Sentences for BJP Activists in 2006 Murder Case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Rakul Preet & Jackky Bhagnani Serve Couple Goals in Stylish Appearance!1:01

Rakul Preet & Jackky Bhagnani Serve Couple Goals in...

Urfi Javed Stuns Fans in Deep-Neck Brown Fitted Outfit0:55

Urfi Javed Stuns Fans in Deep-Neck Brown Fitted Outfit

Stunning Style! Avneet Kaur Shines in Bandra1:01

Stunning Style! Avneet Kaur Shines in Bandra

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO