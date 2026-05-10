Kerala Cop Faces Charges Of Harassment And Bribery

A Kerala police officer is under investigation for alleged harassment and bribery, accused of exploiting his position in a drug case to solicit sexual favours and extort money.

Key Points A Grade Sub Inspector in Kerala is accused of misbehaving with a woman connected to a drug case.

The police officer allegedly demanded sexual favours and a bribe from the woman, threatening to implicate her in the case.

The officer is also accused of demanding a bribe from a doctor, threatening to include him in the narcotics case.

An internal inquiry has been initiated, and disciplinary action is expected against the accused police officer.

A case has been registered against a Grade Sub Inspector for allegedly misbehaving with a woman linked to an accused in a drug case at Elamakkara here, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the case was registered against Mujeeb H, who was posted at the Elamakkara police station.

Details Of The Allegations Against The Kerala Police Officer

Officials said the complainant's friend had been booked in a narcotics case at the Elamakkara police station last year.

Mujeeb, who was handling the case and tracing the accused's Call Data Records (CDR), allegedly contacted the complainant.

Police alleged that he threatened to implicate her in the case and demanded sexual favours and a bribe.

Investigation And Further Accusations

Following a complaint, police registered a case against Mujeeb, after which he went into hiding, officials said.

Police also said another case had been registered against Mujeeb for allegedly contacting a doctor, who was also a friend of the narcotics accused, and demanding a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from him.

Mujeeb threatened the doctor that he would be arraigned in the case if the money was not paid.

Apart from the criminal cases, an internal inquiry has also been initiated, and disciplinary action against the officer will be taken soon, officials added.