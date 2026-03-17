Police Inspector Suspended Over Inappropriate Behaviour Allegations in Mangaluru

A police inspector in Mangaluru faces suspension and investigation after audio and video clips surfaced, alleging inappropriate behaviour towards a woman, prompting swift action from authorities and the Karnataka State Women's Commission.

Key Points A police inspector in Mangaluru has been suspended following allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards a woman, as evidenced by audio and video clips.

Despite the absence of a formal complaint from the woman involved, authorities deemed the content of the footage indicative of misconduct.

The Karnataka State Women's Commission has taken cognisance of the matter and is proceeding with an investigation, even without a formal complaint.

Home Minister G Parameshwara has requested an immediate report on the allegations and has instructed the police to take suo motu action.

A police inspector was placed under suspension on Tuesday after audio and video clips purportedly showing alleged inappropriate behaviour towards a woman surfaced, officials said.

According to a statement issued by the Police Commissioner of Mangaluru city Sudhir Kumar Reddy, multiple complaints had earlier been filed by two women against the inspector. However, officials clarified that both cases are part of larger, unrelated legal disputes.

Police also clarified that these two women are not the same individuals seen in the viral video and audio clips.

Despite the absence of formal complaint from the woman featured in the footage who has declined to file a case so far, authorities noted that the content of the video and audio indicates inappropriate conduct by the officer.

"In view of the questionable behaviour reflected in the material, the inspector has been placed under suspension," the Commissioner said, adding that the women involved have been informed they can record their statements at a later stage if they choose to do so.

Further inquiry into the matter is underway.

Government and Commission Involvement

Meanwhile, Home Minister G Parameshwara said he spoke to the Mangaluru Police Commissioner immediately and sought a report. Once the report comes, necessary action will be taken.

"I spoke to Mangaluru commissioner and sought for an immediate report regarding the allegations made by the woman and the behaviour of the officer. Commissioner may send the report today, I have asked the ADGP Law and Order to oversee," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

Taking cognisance of this matter, Nagalakshmi Choudhary, Chairperson of Karnataka State Women's Commission said they have written to the Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada.

"I have already spoken to the Commissioner, who informed me that no victim has come forward to lodge a complaint so far. However, we are proceeding with the investigation," she said.

Choudhary said that she also met Parameshwara, who said the police need not wait for any direction from him and can immediately take suo motu action, as they are empowered to initiate the investigation.

"He (Home Minister) has sought a report within two days, after which appropriate action will be taken," she said.

"Every time there is an incident against a woman, the police department seems to wait for the Women's Commission to intervene. Does this reflect on the discipline and responsibility of the police," she added.