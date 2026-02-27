HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kerala Police Officials Suspended After Custodial Torture Allegations

Kerala Police Officials Suspended After Custodial Torture Allegations

February 27, 2026 20:58 IST

Four Kerala police officials have been suspended after an inquiry confirmed allegations of custodial torture during the investigation of a motorcycle theft, highlighting concerns about police misconduct and human rights.

Key Points

  • Four Kerala police officials suspended after allegations of custodial torture during a motorcycle theft investigation.
  • An inquiry revealed that the arrested suspects, Jinu and Unni, were allegedly assaulted while in police custody.
  • Jinu suffered serious kidney dysfunction and is in critical condition after being remanded in judicial custody.
  • The Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner ordered the suspension and a departmental probe after the inquiry confirmed custodial assault and procedural lapses.
  • The incident raises concerns about police conduct and adherence to arrest procedures in Kerala.

Four officials of the Fort Police Station here have been suspended in connection with an alleged custodial torture incident, police said on Friday.

The suspended personnel are Grade Sub-Inspector Sreekumar and Civil Police Officers Siju, Sunil and Gireesh.

 

Last week, Fort Police registered a case after a motorcycle was allegedly found stolen near a hotel here.

During the investigation, police identified two Kottayam natives, Jinu and Unni, as suspects.

Jinu was later taken into custody from Kochi, which led to the apprehension of Unni and a minor boy, officials said.

After initial interrogation, the minor was released.

However, family members of Jinu and Unni alleged that they were brutally assaulted while in custody.

After being remanded in judicial custody, Jinu's condition reportedly worsened.

He was shifted to Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital and later referred to the Government Medical College Hospital, officials said.

Police officials said Jinu suffered serious kidney dysfunction and remains in critical condition.

Unni was also admitted to the hospital with injuries, officials added.

Inquiry and Suspension

Following allegations of custodial torture, Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner K Karthick ordered an inquiry by an Assistant Commissioner to ascertain whether custodial assault had taken place.

Police said the inquiry found that custodial assault had occurred and that arrest procedures were not properly followed.

Based on the report, the City Police Commissioner ordered the suspension of the four officers and initiated a departmental probe against them, police said.

