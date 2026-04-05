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Delhi Police Investigates Officer Over Alleged Assault on Shopkeeper

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 05, 2026 22:27 IST

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A Delhi Police sub-inspector is under investigation for allegedly assaulting an elderly shopkeeper following a parking disagreement in Rohini, raising concerns about police conduct and abuse of power.

Key Points

  • A Delhi Police sub-inspector is being investigated for allegedly slapping a 78-year-old shopkeeper in Rohini.
  • The incident reportedly stemmed from a parking dispute where the shopkeeper objected to a car parked in front of his store.
  • The police officer claimed she needed to park briefly for a medical check-up and an argument ensued when the shopkeeper refused.
  • Eyewitnesses reported the officer acted aggressively and identified herself as a police officer while demanding onlookers to step aside.
  • The matter is currently under investigation by the Delhi Police.

A woman sub-inspector of Delhi Police allegedly slapped a 78-year-old shopkeeper following a parking dispute in northwest Delhi's Rohini, sources said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Rohini Sector 7, where the elderly man, who runs a shop, objected to a car parked directly in front of his store, said a police source.

 

Meanwhile, the woman, who was pregnant, said she had come to the area with her husband for a medical check-up, he added.

She told the police that she had requested the shopkeeper to allow her to park the vehicle for a few minutes and intended to move it after her visit, said the source.

However, the shopkeeper refused, leading to an argument. The situation escalated, and the woman slapped him, the source said.

Eyewitnesses said the woman behaved aggressively and asked onlookers to step aside, claiming that she was a police officer, as a crowd gathered at the spot.

A PCR call was made, and police from nearby police stations rushed to the spot. The woman officer was taken back to a nearby police station, and the matter is under investigation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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