Keep God out of politics: SC on Tirupati laddus row

Keep God out of politics: SC on Tirupati laddus row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: September 30, 2024 15:15 IST
Observing that at least the Gods should be kept out of politics, the Supreme Court on Monday questioned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's claim that animal fat was used in making Tirupati laddus and sought proof of it.

Photograph: @TTDevasthanams/X

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan noted that the chief minister made the claim on September 18, even though the FIR in the matter was lodged on September 25 and a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted on September 26.

" ...it was not appropriate on the part of a higher constitutional functionary to go in public and make a statement which can affect the sentiments of crores of people," the bench said.

The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist it in deciding whether the investigation by the state-appointed SIT should continue or the probe should be conducted by an independent agency.

 

The bench was hearing a batch of pleas, including those seeking a court-monitored probe into the alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus.

During the hearing, the apex court sought proof that contaminated ghee was used in making Tirupati laddus.

"At least, we expect the Gods to be kept away from politics," the bench observed.

Mehta told the bench that it was a matter of faith and if contaminated ghee was used in preparation of laddus, it was unacceptable.

The bench has posted the matter for further hearing on October 3.

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu claimed earlier this month that animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus during the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in the state, triggering a massive political row.

The YSR Congress Party has accused Naidu of indulging in "heinous allegations" for political gains.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
