Tirupati temple 'purified' amid animal fat in laddu row

A four-hour Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana (ritualistic sanitisation) to undo the alleged desecrations that occurred during the YSRCP regime at Tirumala temple underwent, temple sources said on Monday.

Photograph: @TTDevasthanams/X

A Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) source confirmed to PTI that the ritual began at 6 am and lasted till 10 am, aimed at propitiating Lord Venkateswara Swamy from the alleged sacrilegious practices such as mixing animal fats in making Tirupati laddus (consecrated sweet) and others.

TTD executive officer J Shyamala Rao on Sunday said these rituals will ward off the ill effects and restore the sanctity of laddu prasadams (consecrated food) along with the well-being of Srivari devotees.

The issue came to light after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu alleged on September 18 that the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government had used substandard ingredients and animal fat in Tirupati laddus. Naidu subsequently announced a Special Investigation Team to probe these claims.

As the controversy continues to reverberate nationwide, various quarters are demanding steps to safeguard the sanctity of Hindu temples and their 'prasadam'.