Rediff.com  » News » Tirupati temple 'purified' amid animal fat in laddu row

Tirupati temple 'purified' amid animal fat in laddu row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 23, 2024 18:22 IST
A four-hour Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana (ritualistic sanitisation) to undo the alleged desecrations that occurred during the YSRCP regime at Tirumala temple underwent, temple sources said on Monday.

Photograph: @TTDevasthanams/X

A Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) source confirmed to PTI that the ritual began at 6 am and lasted till 10 am, aimed at propitiating Lord Venkateswara Swamy from the alleged sacrilegious practices such as mixing animal fats in making Tirupati laddus (consecrated sweet) and others.

 

TTD executive officer J Shyamala Rao on Sunday said these rituals will ward off the ill effects and restore the sanctity of laddu prasadams (consecrated food) along with the well-being of Srivari devotees.

The issue came to light after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu alleged on September 18 that the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government had used substandard ingredients and animal fat in Tirupati laddus. Naidu subsequently announced a Special Investigation Team to probe these claims.

As the controversy continues to reverberate nationwide, various quarters are demanding steps to safeguard the sanctity of Hindu temples and their 'prasadam'.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
TDP-YSR Congress war over Tirupati laddus turns bitter
Sanctity of Tirupati laddu now restored: TTD
Tirupati row: AP dy CM calls for 'Sanatana Dharma...'
'I saw the spark in Gukesh at 7'
India's Youth outclass Australia, seal ODI series
India reports first case of Clade 1 variant of Mpox
Child porn an offence under POCSO, IT laws, rules SC
