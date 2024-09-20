News
Rediff.com  » News » Laddu row: Tirupati temple board blames ghee suppliers

Laddu row: Tirupati temple board blames ghee suppliers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 20, 2024 16:38 IST
Amidst a raging controversy over the quality of ghee and alleged presence of animal fat in the laddus distributed to the devotees of Lord Venkateswara shrine in Tirupati, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Friday said ghee suppliers to the temple body took advantage of the lack of in-house adulteration testing facility and also not making use of outside facilities.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Lab tests had revealed the presence of animal fat and lard in chosen samples, TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao said.

Addressing a press conference over the quality of ghee being used to make Tirupati laddus (consecrated sweets), especially in the wake of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's claim that animal fat was used to make them, the executive officer noted that ghee quality has fallen drastically.

"Now the reason for the lack of quality is not having an in-house lab, sending the samples to outside labs for testing and unviable rates," he said.

The EO highlighted that the suppliers took advantage of these deficiencies.

The TTD administers the popular hill shrine that attracts lakhs of devotees throughout the year.

 

CM Naidu had earlier expressed concern over the quality of ghee as well as Laddu and highlighted complaints of the presence of animal fat in the sweet, Rao told reporters here.

Subsequently, suppliers were warned of blacklisting if they provided poor quality ghee.

Later, samples of ghee were sent for analysis after four truckloads of ghee were not found to be of good quality.

A lab value indicated the sample was adulterated with Lard (pig fat) also, Rao said.

"All the four reports off samples gave similar results. So we immediately stopped the supplies. And the blacklisting of the contractor was initiated and the procedure to impose penalties would also be initiated. Now, the legal process will start," he added.

Meanwhile, AR Dairy, a company that supplied ghee to Tirupati Lord Balaji temple, on Friday said their product samples have been duly cleared by authorities certifying its quality.

The Dindigul based firm's spokespersons told reporters that only during the months of June and July they had supplied ghee to the Tirumala Lord Venkateswaraswamy temple.

Even when ghee was supplied to Tirupati temple, it was sent along with duly accredited lab reports.

"There has been no deviations at all." Their firm was only one of the several vendors who had supplied ghee to the TTD and quality certifications had been shared with them.

"Our ghee is not being sent now to Tirupati temple. We don't send," a spokesperson said, adding, their products were available at all places and that these could be tested for quality.

A major row has erupted following Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's claims of low quality ghee and alleged presence of animal fat in the laddus made and distributed at the shrine.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
