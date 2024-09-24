News
Now, mice seen on Siddhivinayak prasad packets

Now, mice seen on Siddhivinayak prasad packets

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 24, 2024 15:38 IST
Amid the ongoing row over Tirupati laddus, a purported video of mice on the prasad packets of the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai is making rounds on social media, sparking concerns.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust (SSGT) has, however, denied the allegation and said it has launched a probe into the matter.

Talking to PTI on Tuesday, Shiv Sena leader and SSGT chairperson Sada Sarvankar said, "Lakhs of laddus are distributed daily, and the place they are prepared is clean. The video shows a dirty place. I can see it is not of the temple and has been shot somewhere outside."

 

The purported video shows mice on torn packets of laddus kept in a blue tray.

"We will check the CCTV, and an officer of DCP rank will be appointed to conduct an inquiry. Action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," he said.

Speaking at a press conference earlier, Sarvankar said the temple makes every effort to ensure the prasad is prepared in a clean place.

"Ghee, cashew and other ingredients are first sent for testing at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's lab and used after approval," he said, adding that even water is tested at the lab.

"This means we pay full attention to ensure that the prasad given to devotees is pure," he said.

The video has come amid the ongoing controversy over Tirupati laddus. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu alleged on September 18 that the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government had used substandard ingredients and animal fat in Tirupati laddus.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
