Naidu to consult with seers, experts on Tirupati laddu case

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the government will consult pontiffs, sages, priests and other top Hinduism experts on the future course of action to be taken following allegations of animal fat adulteration in Tirupati laddus.

IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu meets Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (right), in Gandhinagar, September 17, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

During a recent National Democratic Alliance legislative party meeting, Naidu claimed that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making the popular Tirupati laddus, known for their unique taste.

The chief minister said after consultation, the government will take its decision with respect to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the official custodian of world-renowned Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati.

"We are discussing what to do next and how to go forward with respect to TTD. After deliberating with pontiffs, priests and Sanatana Dharma (Hinduism) experts, we will decide on how the samprokshana (ritualistic sanitisation) should be done," said Naidu in an official release.

Highlighting the unique glory of the Tirupati laddu, the CM noted that many people tried to make better prasadams (consecrated food) but failed at it.

"In Ayodhya also they tried to replicate Tirumala laddu and workers were also taken from here but it was not possible. This matter was told to me by people from there (Ayodhya)," said Naidu, adding that Tirupati laddu is centuries old.

Further, the CM vowed that the government will accord utmost primacy to the holiness of temples and protect devotees' sentiments.

"Every religion will have some customs and traditions and the government needs to protect them," he said, adding that several alleged desecrations occurred in temples during erstwhile YSRCP government.

Castigating YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his rebuttal to the animal fat allegations and the NDDB lab report on the ghee used in laddus, the Telugu Desam Party supremo questioned as to how cow ghee could be procured as low as Rs 320 per kg.

He also questioned the previous YSRCP government policies such as reverse tendering employed for making laddus offered to the deity and the manner in which Reddy defended himself, alleging that Naidu was indulging in diversion politics.

According to the CM, immediately after the new government formed, he directed TTD executive officer to completely sanitise Tirumala, who took several measures to improve the quality of laddus, which also included blacklisting some suppliers.

"For quality laddus, we started buying ghee again from Nandini. He (EO) sanitised but we did not come out and reveal all these things every day. We just went ahead doing the work. I think the deity made me talk about the laddu issue now," Naidu added.