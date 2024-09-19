TDP-YSR Congress battle over Tirupati laddus turns bitter

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's claim that animal fat was used in Tirupati laddus during the previous government triggered a massive political row on Thursday with the YSRCP accusing Naidu of indulging in "heinous allegations" for political gains and Telugu Desam Party circulating a lab report to back the claim.

IMAGE: A view of the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala in Tirupati. Photograph: ANI Photo

During an NDA legislative party meeting on Wednesday, Naidu claimed that the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making laddus.

TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy in a press conference claimed that the adulteration has been confirmed by a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory, on the ghee samples provided by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which manages the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.

He displayed the purported lab report which apparently confirmed the presence of "beef tallow", “Lard” and “Fish Oil” in the given ghee sample.

The sample receipt date was July 9, 2024 and the lab report was dated July 16.

However, there was no official confirmation on the lab report from either the Andhra Pradesh government or the TTD.

Senior YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha member YV Subba Reddy, who served as chairman of TTD for four years, noted that Naidu's allegations had undermined the hallowed nature of the deity and hurt the sentiments of the devotees.

"It is unimaginable to even say that animal fat was used in the consecrated food offered to the deity and the laddus given to devotees. There is no other heinous attempt than alleging that animal fat was being used," said Reddy.

Asserting that he is a Hindu who worships Sri Venkateswara Swamy, the Rajya Sabha member challenged Naidu to come and swear before the deity whether his allegations were true or false.

He further said if Naidu fails to substantiate his allegations and comes up with proof , he would take legal recourse and would go up to the Supreme Court.

Senior YSRCP leader and another former TTD chairman B Karunakar Reddy, charged that Naidu made sacrilegious allegations over Tirupati laddus for political mileage.

Karunakar Reddy, who twice served as the chairman of TTD alleged that Naidu's claims of lacing Tirupati laddus (consecrated sweet) with animal fat during YSRCP government was aimed at politically targeting the opposition party and its president and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"To attack YSRCP, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the previous government (YSRCP), he (Naidu) made heinous allegations that animal fat was used in making Swamy's (deity) laddus. It is a deplorable experiment," Reddy told a vernacular news channel.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday expressed shock over the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati prasadam (laddu).

"The lord Venkateswara swamy temple at Tirumala is our most sacred temple. I am shocked to learn that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy administration used animal fat instead of ghee in the Tirupati Prasadam," he said in a post on 'X'.

Assailing the ruling TDP and opposition YSRCP for allegedly indulging in ‘heinous' politics over Tirupati laddus, AP Congress Committee president Y S Sharmila on Thursday called for a CBI probe to ascertain whether animal fat was really used to make the sweet.

Andhra Pradesh BJP in a post on its 'X' handle said the remarks of CM Naidu on the laddu issue created anguish among all Hindus.

The saffron party appealed to the state government to immediately investigate all the issues that hurt the sentiments of Hindus in the previous government.