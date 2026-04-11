Eight Arrested, Drugs Seized in Kashmir Anti-Narcotics Operation

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Kashmir police have arrested eight alleged drug peddlers and seized a large quantity of narcotics in multiple raids across the region.

Key Points Eight alleged drug peddlers were arrested in coordinated police operations across Kashmir.

Significant quantities of ganja, charas, and bhang bhoosa were seized during the raids.

The arrests took place in Anantnag, Baramulla, and Budgam districts.

Cases have been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the law, and investigations are ongoing.

The anti-narcotics drive highlights ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Police have arrested eight alleged drug peddlers from different parts of Kashmir on Saturday and seized a huge quantity of contraband, officials said.

The arrests were made during separate operations in Anantnag, Baramulla, and Budgam districts of Kashmir, recovering a large amount of narcotics from the accused, they said.

Anantnag Raids and Arrests

At Anantnag's Shangus, Riyaz Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Patti Sheikhpora and Aadil Latif, a resident of Doudpora Brah, were arrested after a raid at the former's residence, where around 5.75 kg of ganja was recovered, police said.

Similarly, Saqib Ahmad Lone was arrested at Sangam Chowk with 140 grams of charas, they said.

Further, during a check at Bumzoo KP Road, the police arrested Reyaz Ahmad Mochi with 5.24 kg of contraband.

According to the spokesperson, in the Uttrasoo area of the district, the police raided the residence of Ajaz Ahmad Lone, resulting in his arrest and the recovery of 2.2 kg of ganja.

Acting on an input, a case was registered against Ghulam Mohidin Sheikh, a resident of Manzigam, regarding the hoarding of contraband substances at his residence, the spokesperson said.

Accordingly, a search warrant was obtained from the Judicial Magistrate, and in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, a search of his residential tin shed led to the recovery of approximately 17 kg of crushed bhang bhoosa and 23 grams of charas, they added.

Baramulla and Budgam Operations

In Baramulla, during the investigation, the police also recovered contraband.

Acting on the disclosure of the accused Muzaffar Ahmad Dar, a resident of the Hanjiwera area of the north Kashmir district, a search was conducted at a tin shed belonging to his brother Mohammad Altaf Dar, leading to the recovery of a nylon bag containing 4.3 kg of charas-like substance.

In Budgam, the police arrested an alleged drug peddler, Rehan Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Dachan Beerwah, with 28 grams of charas-like substance in stick form wrapped in a corn husk during the search, the spokesperson said.

All the accused have been arrested and shifted to their respective police stations. Cases under relevant sections of law have been registered, and further investigation is underway, the spokesperson said.