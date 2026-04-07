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Four Drug Peddlers Apprehended in Kashmir with Contraband Seized

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 07, 2026 18:00 IST

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In a crackdown on narcotics, Kashmir police have arrested four drug peddlers and seized significant quantities of contraband substances, including poppy straw, brown sugar, and charas.

Key Points

  • Kashmir police arrested four drug peddlers in separate operations across the region.
  • Ghulam Hassan Wani was arrested in Pulwama with 2.30 kg of poppy straw.
  • Farooq Ahmad Bhat and Nisar Ahmad War were apprehended in Baramulla with 17 grams of brown sugar.
  • Mushtaq Ahmad Parrar was arrested in Sopore with a charas-like substance.

Police on Tuesday arrested four drug peddlers from various parts of Kashmir and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A police spokesperson said they arrested Ghulam Hassan Wani at Chewakalan in Pulwama district during a naka-check (random police checkpoints) and recovered 2.30 kilograms of poppy straw from his possession.

 

Arrests in Baramulla

In Baramulla, police arrested two persons, identified as Farooq Ahmad Bhat and Nisar Ahmad War, during an area domination patrol in the Old Town, the spokesperson said.

"The duo, moving from Jal Sahib towards Bag-e-Salam, tried to flee when they saw a police party approaching, but were apprehended," he said.

During the search, 17 grams of brown sugar were seized from their possession, he said.

Arrest in Sopore

In Sopore, Mushtaq Ahmad Parrar was arrested during a naka-check at Chijhama Crossing and a charas-like substance was recovered from his possession, he added.

The spokesperson said cases have been registered against the four accused persons.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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